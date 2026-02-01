'Bluey' tops Nielsen's streaming chart for 2nd consecutive year
Bluey, the Australian animated series on Disney+, just topped US streaming charts for the second year straight.
Its short, seven-minute episodes pulled in a massive 45.2 billion minutes watched in 2025, according to Nielsen's ARTEY Awards.
Clearly, quick and fun shows are winning over viewers.
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Stranger Things' follow 'Bluey'
Grey's Anatomy came in second with 40.9 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Hulu, while Stranger Things took third at 40 billion minutes—making it Netflix's top original series last year.
Family Guy and other Seth MacFarlane shows also kept people busy, adding up to over 60 billion viewing minutes across platforms.
How did the rest of the year fare?
Bluey held a spot in Nielsen's top 10—thanks to its huge kid fanbase and families rewatching together.
In total, Americans streamed a record-breaking 16.7 trillion minutes last year—a big jump from before—showing just how much everyone loves their favorite comfort shows.