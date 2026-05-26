Blumhouse's 'Obsession' posts rare 39% 2nd weekend box office surge

'Obsession' $750,000 budget $75 million worldwide

Made for just $750,000, Obsession is now the only wide-release horror film to see this level of second-weekend boost.

Curry Barker (a former YouTuber) and lead Inde Navarrette are getting tons of love: Deadline calls Navarrette a "scream queen in the making."

With $75 million worldwide so far and strong reviews, Obsession is still packing theaters.