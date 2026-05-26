Blumhouse's 'Obsession' posts rare 39% 2nd weekend box office surge
Entertainment
Obsession, a low-budget horror flick from Blumhouse, is making headlines for its wild box office run.
After opening with $17.2 million on May 15, the movie jumped by 39% in its second weekend, pulling in $23.9 million and topping $30 million over Memorial Day.
That kind of growth is super rare, especially for indie horror.
'Obsession' $750,000 budget $75 million worldwide
Made for just $750,000, Obsession is now the only wide-release horror film to see this level of second-weekend boost.
Curry Barker (a former YouTuber) and lead Inde Navarrette are getting tons of love: Deadline calls Navarrette a "scream queen in the making."
With $75 million worldwide so far and strong reviews, Obsession is still packing theaters.