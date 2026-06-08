BMC official suspended for duping Jaaved Jaaferi's wife of ₹16.24cr

Case update

Case handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch

Given the gravity of the allegations and the amount involved, the case has now been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Teams from the Crime Branch are currently conducting raids at various locations in a bid to locate Patil and other accused persons. Meanwhile, Jaaved has been busy with his work commitments. His recent projects include De De Pyaar De 2 and Inn Galiyon Mein. He will soon be seen in Dhamaal 4.