BMC official suspended for duping Jaaved Jaaferi's wife of ₹16.24cr
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil of the K-North ward over allegations that he cheated Habiba Jaaferi, Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi's wife, of ₹16.24 crore. The suspension order was issued on Friday and served to Patil on Sunday, June 7, reported NDTV. Per reports, Patil and his associates allegedly duped Jaaferi into investing in a redevelopment project in Mumbai's posh Bandra area with promises of high returns and profits.
Investigation details
Patil and associates went absconding after FIR was registered
The accused allegedly prepared fake documents to carry out the fraud. The project was shown as a commercial redevelopment offering possession by December 2025, alongside a pre-lease agreement with a foreign bank. However, these promises turned out to be fraudulent. After the FIR was registered at Khar Police Station, Patil went absconding. Khar Police have registered a cheating case against Patil and five other accused.
Fraud
Accused visited actor's home, carried out prolonged fraud
Per a Hindustan Times report, the accused often visited the actor's home and presented forged documents, maps, letters, and fake videos and images to slowly gain their trust. Eventually, the Jaaferi family was allegedly convinced to sell their properties and invest the money in this scheme. The investigators reportedly revealed that some accused used a device that looked like "official government equipment" to execute fake registration work.
Case update
Case handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch
Given the gravity of the allegations and the amount involved, the case has now been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Teams from the Crime Branch are currently conducting raids at various locations in a bid to locate Patil and other accused persons. Meanwhile, Jaaved has been busy with his work commitments. His recent projects include De De Pyaar De 2 and Inn Galiyon Mein. He will soon be seen in Dhamaal 4.