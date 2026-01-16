BMC polls: Bollywood's voting turnout—who showed up, who skipped

Why does it matter?

The BMC elections decide how Mumbai's ₹74,400 crore budget is spent on things that actually affect daily life—drainage, sanitation, drinking water, waste management and more for the city's residents.

This year's results could shake up city politics: exit polls hint at a win for the BJP-led alliance but also signal challenges to Uddhav Thackeray's long-standing influence.

Counting starts January 16—and with so much at stake for Mumbai's future (and some of your favorite celebs setting an example), every vote really does count.