BMC polls: Bollywood's voting turnout—who showed up, who skipped
Mumbai's big civic election on January 15, 2026, saw a huge crowd—about 3.48 crore people were eligible to vote across Maharashtra, while in Mumbai around 1,700 candidates contested 227 seats.
But when it came to Bollywood, the turnout was mixed. Big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit were missing at the booths.
Meanwhile, stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan (with family), and Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan did show up to cast their votes alongside legends like Gulzar and Hema Malini.
Why does it matter?
The BMC elections decide how Mumbai's ₹74,400 crore budget is spent on things that actually affect daily life—drainage, sanitation, drinking water, waste management and more for the city's residents.
This year's results could shake up city politics: exit polls hint at a win for the BJP-led alliance but also signal challenges to Uddhav Thackeray's long-standing influence.
Counting starts January 16—and with so much at stake for Mumbai's future (and some of your favorite celebs setting an example), every vote really does count.