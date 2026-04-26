Boban and Jose in 'Unmadham' psychological thriller August 7, 2026
Heads up, thriller fans: Unmadham, a new psychological thriller starring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, is set for release on August 7, 2026.
Directed by Kiran Das, the film follows a police constable who reopens an old case, only to find supernatural twists that shake up his family life and make him question what's real.
Kabir wrote 'Unmadham,' Pathaks promise suspense
Written by Shahi Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Unmadham brings together a solid team.
The makers are promising deep psychological drama with plenty of suspense. As producer Pathak puts it, "With 'Unmadham,' we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn't."
with human conflict and investigative intrigue, so expect a few surprises along the way!