Boban and Jose in 'Unmadham' psychological thriller August 7, 2026

Kabir wrote 'Unmadham,' Pathaks promise suspense

Written by Shahi Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Unmadham brings together a solid team.

The makers are promising deep psychological drama with plenty of suspense. As producer Pathak puts it, "With 'Unmadham,' we wanted to create an experience that keeps the audience constantly questioning what is real and what isn't."

with human conflict and investigative intrigue, so expect a few surprises along the way!