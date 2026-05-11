Boban appears in Poduval's 'Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil' on Netflix May 13 2026

First Magic Frames-Udaya Pictures team-up

The movie blends psychological thrills, dark comedy, and emotional drama as it explores fear, survival, and family tensions.

Set in Tholpetty, Wayanad, against the backdrop of a police investigation into Maoist activity, it features an ensemble cast including Dileesh Pothan and Sajin Gopu.

It's also the first team-up between Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures, and marks a reunion for Boban and Poduval after their earlier film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.