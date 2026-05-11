Boban appears in Poduval's 'Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil' on Netflix May 13 2026
If you missed it in theaters, Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, a Malayalam mystery-comedy with Kunchacko Boban, drops on Netflix on May 13, 2026.
Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the story follows Sethu, a government health worker in Wayanad, whose life gets turned upside down when a stranger shows up at his house.
First Magic Frames-Udaya Pictures team-up
The movie blends psychological thrills, dark comedy, and emotional drama as it explores fear, survival, and family tensions.
Set in Tholpetty, Wayanad, against the backdrop of a police investigation into Maoist activity, it features an ensemble cast including Dileesh Pothan and Sajin Gopu.
It's also the first team-up between Magic Frames and Udaya Pictures, and marks a reunion for Boban and Poduval after their earlier film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.