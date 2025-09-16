Bobby Deol calls Aryan Khan 'perfectionist' ahead of Netflix series
Bobby Deol just called Aryan Khan a "perfectionist" ahead of his big directorial debut, saying his "focus, his conviction, his obsession, his passion—it's impeccable."
According to Deol, Aryan's approach on set pushed everyone to work harder and brought out their best.
'The Bads of Bollywood' drops September 18 on Netflix
Aryan is making his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dropping on Netflix this September 18.
The series stars Deol alongside Anya Singh, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Manoj Pahwa. Plus—cameos from Aamir Khan and even Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.
This marks Aryan's first time directing after years growing up around the industry as SRK's son.
Deol praises Aryan's grounded attitude, attention to detail
Deol says he's known Aryan since childhood and admires his maturity: "He does not live in a dream world; he lives in the real world."
He credits Aryan's grounded attitude and attention to detail for creating authentic performances on set.