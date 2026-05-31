Bobby recalls 'heartbreak' of being replaced in 'Jab We Met'

As Bobby Deol gears up for the release of his upcoming thriller Bandar, he has opened up about an old, painful chapter. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he talked about being replaced by Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. Despite the heartbreak, Deol believes it has made him a better actor. "When I began working on myself, I decided the hurt and anger I've gone through should become my strength," he said. "You can't just keep crying about it."

Film's inception Deol was excited by Imtiaz Ali's work Deol was instrumental in bringing Jab We Met to life. He had a strong belief in director Imtiaz Ali, whom he met during the making of Socha Na Tha. "I had great confidence in Imtiaz since the time when he was making Socha Na Tha with Abhay [Deol]. When I watched the rough cut, I was so taken in and excited by his work," Deol said on Aap Ki Adalat.

Career setback It broke my heart, but we're friends now: Deol Despite his early support, Deol was replaced by Kapoor. "That story is done now. We're friends. My heart got broken because I needed a film like this during that phase," he confessed. "The production house I pitched it to said Imtiaz is a very expensive director. But the same production house ended up making the film with Imtiaz, and with the same heroine I'd gotten on board." "These things made me a better person and a better actor."

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Changed viewpoint What Deol said about the incident earlier Deol has addressed the issue earlier, too. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast Figuring Out last year, he said, "I was heartbroken. I was not getting work...I have nothing against Imtiaz. I love the guy; he's one of the most talented directors we have in the industry." "I guess in that moment in his career, he was also insecure and had to make choices, but it happened in a bad way."

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