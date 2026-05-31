Bobby Deol confirms his sons will join Bollywood
What's the story
Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently revealed that both his sons, Aryaman and Dharam, are keen on pursuing careers in the film industry. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he discussed their interests and talents. "Both my sons want to become heroes. What can I do?" he said with a smile.
Artistic pursuits
Aryaman has been learning filmmaking, photography
Deol revealed that his elder son, Aryaman, is passionate about filmmaking. "During COVID-19, when everyone was stuck at home, he taught himself filmmaking. He learned how films are edited, how sound effects are added, how dubbing works." The actor also shared that Aryaman developed a keen interest in photography and spent a year learning under photographer Avinash Gowariker.
Acting aspirations
Deol made his elder son study finance
Despite Aryaman's academic success, Deol revealed that he still dreams of becoming an actor. "I made my elder son study finance. He went to New York University and passed with honors." "But he wanted to become an actor," Deol said. The actor added that his son is currently honing his skills and preparing for his debut in the industry.
Industry allure
Why young people are drawn to acting
When asked why young people are drawn to acting, Deol said, "This industry is such that whether you're a doctor, engineer, or from any other profession, somewhere in your heart you feel that maybe you can become an actor too." Deol's sons are set to carry forward the legacy established by their grandfather, Dharmendra, their father, and their uncle Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, Deol will next be seen in Bandar, releasing on June 5.