Bobby Deol confirms his sons will join Bollywood

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently revealed that both his sons, Aryaman and Dharam, are keen on pursuing careers in the film industry. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he discussed their interests and talents. "Both my sons want to become heroes. What can I do?" he said with a smile.

Artistic pursuits Aryaman has been learning filmmaking, photography Deol revealed that his elder son, Aryaman, is passionate about filmmaking. "During COVID-19, when everyone was stuck at home, he taught himself filmmaking. He learned how films are edited, how sound effects are added, how dubbing works." The actor also shared that Aryaman developed a keen interest in photography and spent a year learning under photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Acting aspirations Deol made his elder son study finance Despite Aryaman's academic success, Deol revealed that he still dreams of becoming an actor. "I made my elder son study finance. He went to New York University and passed with honors." "But he wanted to become an actor," Deol said. The actor added that his son is currently honing his skills and preparing for his debut in the industry.

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