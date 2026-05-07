'Bandar' teaser: Bobby Deol's life spirals out of control
What's the story
The first teaser for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Bandar was released on Thursday. The crime thriller stars Bobby Deol as Samar, a fading television star whose life spirals out of control after a serious allegation. The teaser offers a glimpse into his turbulent personal and professional life, with themes of fame, downfall, and public scrutiny. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee.
Teaser details
From fading fame to a rape allegation
The teaser begins with a retro 1990s-inspired score as Samar steps onto the stage. The film also introduces his ex, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi), who wants to reunite with him. However, things start falling apart when Samar begins seeing a younger woman, Khushi (Saba Azad). His world comes crashing down after he is accused of rape.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Bandar Teaser OUT NOW!— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 7, 2026
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and presented by Zee Studios, Bandar is all set to hit cinemas on June 5.
The film written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi,… pic.twitter.com/2PbXsAbnyB
Cast & crew
Cast and crew of 'Bandar'
The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Samar's sister, who stands by him amid the chaos. The film also stars Raj B Shetty, Riddhi Sen, Indrajeet, Jitendra Joshi, and Nagesh Bhonsle. The writing team of Sharma and Banerjee is known for their work on Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5.