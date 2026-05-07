'Bandar' teaser: Bobby Deol's life spirals out of control

Teaser details

From fading fame to a rape allegation

The teaser begins with a retro 1990s-inspired score as Samar steps onto the stage. The film also introduces his ex, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi), who wants to reunite with him. However, things start falling apart when Samar begins seeing a younger woman, Khushi (Saba Azad). His world comes crashing down after he is accused of rape.