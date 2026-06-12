Bocelli and Ejae perform 'DNA' at World Cup opening ceremony Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

The World Cup 2026 opening ceremony was all about big names and even bigger vibes.

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli teamed up with K-pop star Ejae to perform "DNA," the new FIFA anthem featuring Korean lyrics.

Bocelli called it "The title of the song 'DNA' says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember and will always hold a very special place in my heart. To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honor that moves me deeply," sharing his love for football on a world stage.