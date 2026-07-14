Bodhi Tree signs MOU with Tripura government to empower creators
Bodhi Tree Multimedia just signed an MOU with the Tripura government to upgrade the state's digital media scene and support local creators.
The plan is to build new platforms, sharpen marketing skills, and bring smarter media solutions, all aiming for a more tech-savvy creative economy.
Managing Director and CEO Mautik Tolia shared that the company intended to use its expertise to make citizen services better and help Tripura's creators thrive.
Bodhi Tree pivots to tech ecosystems
On Tuesday, Bodhi Tree's stock was at ₹6.32, down slightly for the day and 27% lower this year.
Even though shares have been up and down lately, this partnership signals a fresh direction: moving from just making content to building tech-powered ecosystems across TV, OTT, and digital channels.
It's a big step toward future growth in India's digital media space.