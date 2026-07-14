Bodhi Tree signs MOU with Tripura government to empower creators

Bodhi Tree Multimedia just signed an MOU with the Tripura government to upgrade the state's digital media scene and support local creators.

The plan is to build new platforms, sharpen marketing skills, and bring smarter media solutions, all aiming for a more tech-savvy creative economy.

Managing Director and CEO Mautik Tolia shared that the company intended to use its expertise to make citizen services better and help Tripura's creators thrive.