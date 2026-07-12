Bokadia's 'Teesri Begum' to stream on OTT July 18, 2026
Entertainment
Heads up: < em>Teesri Begum, a social drama from veteran director K.C. Bokadia, is dropping on OTT platforms July 18, 2026.
The film (featuring Zarina Wahab, Mugdha Godse, and Kainaat Arora) dives into themes of women's empowerment and social awareness. It was previously released in theaters.
Bokadia moved by 3rd wife story
Bokadia got the idea for Teesri Begum after meeting a man with three wives from different communities at a social event.
The quiet pain of the third wife moved him to create a story about respect and rights for women.
Bokadia eyes OTT reach and projects
Bokadia is excited about reaching more viewers through OTT and has more projects lined up, including Teri Meherbaniyan 2 (out in August) and a new TV serial called Sanskar.