Bollywood 1st half 2026 'Dhurandhar' 1800cr leads 'Border 2' 450cr

Wankhede says H1 box office 3000cr

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede shared that even with fewer hits, these blockbusters helped box office collections reach around ₹3,000 crore.

Movie theaters saw more people and higher revenue than last year, according to PVR INOX's Kamal Gianchandani.

While some hyped films underperformed, South Indian hits like Peddi (Telugu) and Karuppu (Tamil) each crossed ₹300 crore.

Still, most regional films struggled to find viewers this season, thanks in part to IPL matches, elections, and postponed releases shaking up schedules everywhere.