Bollywood 1st half 2026 'Dhurandhar' 1800cr leads 'Border 2' 450cr
Bollywood's first half of 2026 was all about big numbers and bigger sequels.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge led the way with a massive ₹1,800 crore worldwide, while Border 2 followed with ₹450 crore.
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga started slow but gained traction as good reviews spread.
Wankhede says H1 box office 3000cr
Trade analyst Girish Wankhede shared that even with fewer hits, these blockbusters helped box office collections reach around ₹3,000 crore.
Movie theaters saw more people and higher revenue than last year, according to PVR INOX's Kamal Gianchandani.
While some hyped films underperformed, South Indian hits like Peddi (Telugu) and Karuppu (Tamil) each crossed ₹300 crore.
Still, most regional films struggled to find viewers this season, thanks in part to IPL matches, elections, and postponed releases shaking up schedules everywhere.