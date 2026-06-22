Pankaj Tripathi's brother was attacked with an axe; neighbor arrested
What's the story
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was allegedly attacked with an axe on June 21. The attack reportedly occurred in Belsand Tiwari Tola of Bihar's Gopalganj district surrounding a land dispute. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Sah, a neighbor of the victim. He has been arrested and is currently being sent to judicial custody, as per India Today.
Medical update
Tiwari's health condition
Following the attack, Tiwari was rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital and later referred to Patna for advanced treatment. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and under control. The incident has raised concerns among locals and fans of the actor, but officials have assured that further legal proceedings are underway. Meanwhile, a special team has been formed by the police to probe further.
Evidence collection
Sah's blood-stained clothes recovered
The incident took place under the Madhopur Police Station area. Following the attack, senior police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to gather evidence. The police recovered the alleged weapon used in the attack and blood-stained clothes worn by Sah.
Personal details
More about Tripathi and his family
Tripathi was born to Pandit Benares Tiwari and Hemwanti Tiwari in Belsand village, Gopalganj district. He is the youngest of four siblings with two elder brothers, including Tiwari, and an elder sister, Sabita. Tripathi is married to Mridula Tripathi, and they have a daughter named Aashi. The actor reportedly changed his surname during his school days.
Career highlights
Tripathi's journey in Bollywood
Tripathi, a National School of Drama graduate, started his film career with small roles in Omkara (2006) and Agneepath (2012). He gained recognition for his role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He has since delivered several memorable supporting performances in films like Fukrey (2013), Masaan (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Stree (2018), Ludo (2020), and more. His last release was Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino.