Bollywood actors, MP named in ₹25 lakh investment fraud case
Bollywood stars Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Raza Murad and Shakti Kapoor, and MP Manoj Tiwari have been named in a ₹25 lakh investment fraud case after a complaint by investor Jaspal Singh was filed in the CJM court and the court ordered the Sakchi police in Jamshedpur to register an FIR.
Jaspal Singh says he put in ₹8 lakh expecting big monthly returns after seeing these celebs in ads—but ended up with nothing back.
The case has now expanded into a nationwide ED investigation
Singh says he was drawn in by flashy celebrity endorsements used by Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd to attract investors.
Another person, Kuldip Singh, lost ₹17 lakh and took the matter to court.
The case has now expanded into a nationwide ED investigation into a massive ₹600 crore crypto scam, with company directors already arrested and raids happening across five cities.
The spotlight is now on how celebrity promotions can influence risky investments.