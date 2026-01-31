Bollywood actors, MP named in ₹25 lakh investment fraud case

The case has now expanded into a nationwide ED investigation

Singh says he was drawn in by flashy celebrity endorsements used by Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd to attract investors.

Another person, Kuldip Singh, lost ₹17 lakh and took the matter to court.

The case has now expanded into a nationwide ED investigation into a massive ₹600 crore crypto scam, with company directors already arrested and raids happening across five cities.

The spotlight is now on how celebrity promotions can influence risky investments.