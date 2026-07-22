Bollywood actress Khan from 'Dhurandhar' detained by Mumbai Police
Entertainment
Bollywood actress Ayesha Khan, known for Dhurandhar, was detained by Mumbai Police while simply standing on a road; she says she wasn't protesting or even speaking at the time.
She shared on social media that her brother and friends were also picked up, and she's confused about why they were all taken in.
Khan shares van footage, demands accountability
From the police van, Khan posted videos showing others in custody and asked, "Koi answernahi hai kisike pass."
She also shared footage of officers pushing her into the van.
Earlier, she urged the media to focus on ongoing CJP protest in Delhi instead of just "glamor, beauty, and controversies," using hashtags like #AccountabilityWhere to highlight concerns over arbitrary detentions and police transparency.