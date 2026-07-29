Bollywood actress-producer Kulhari loses ₹2.44L in cinema cyber fraud

Turns out, four big transactions had gone through without her OK. Her bank quickly blocked the card, and Kirti filed a police complaint, making it clear she hadn't shared her card details with anyone.

Now, the Cyber Cell is digging into the case; they think malware or spyware could be behind it.

Just recently, Kirti also shared on Instagram that she wrapped up her first feature film as a producer, calling it an emotional milestone for her.