Bollywood actress-producer Kulhari loses ₹2.44L in cinema cyber fraud
Entertainment
Bollywood actress-producer Kirti Kulhari just faced a tough day: she lost ₹2,43,852 to cyber fraud while at a Mumbai cinema.
She got an alert about a shady $2,525 transaction tied to Aeromexico airline and acted fast by calling her bank.
Kulhari reports fraud, Cyber Cell probes
Turns out, four big transactions had gone through without her OK. Her bank quickly blocked the card, and Kirti filed a police complaint, making it clear she hadn't shared her card details with anyone.
Now, the Cyber Cell is digging into the case; they think malware or spyware could be behind it.
Just recently, Kirti also shared on Instagram that she wrapped up her first feature film as a producer, calling it an emotional milestone for her.