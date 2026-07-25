Bollywood and athletes criticized for silence on Delhi CJP protests
Bollywood celebrities and top athletes are under fire for staying quiet about the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.
The movement, led by students after massive exam paper leaks, has seen two million students forced to retake exams and more than a dozen tragic suicides.
Since June 20, young protesters have been camping out despite tough weather and police pushback.
Celebrities guarded, veterans support protests
Most stars who did speak up offered safe or unclear statements: Salman Khan asked students to go back home, Sachin Tendulkar talked vaguely about merit, and Anupam Kher warned against "political opportunists."
Aamir Khan distanced himself from activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Meanwhile, veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi broke ranks (Azmi even joined the protests), calling for real support for the youth movement.