Bollywood August slate features 'Prahaar,' 'Awarapan 2,' 'Toxic' and 'Eetha'
Bollywood is bringing a packed schedule this August!
Things kick off with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story on August 7.
Independence Day weekend gets extra exciting with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 both releasing on August 14.
The month ends strong with Yash's Toxic on August 26, plus Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, and the comedy sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 on August 28.
Bollywood cast and creators detailed
Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam, joined by Disha Patani, with music from Amaal Mallik.
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi in a Partition-era story inspired by the classic Urdu play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai.
Closing out the month are Eetha, a biopic about Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Anupam Kher returning in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.
If you love variety, this lineup has something for everyone!