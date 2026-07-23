Bollywood August slate features 'Prahaar,' 'Awarapan 2,' 'Toxic' and 'Eetha'

Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam, joined by Disha Patani, with music from Amaal Mallik.

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi in a Partition-era story inspired by the classic Urdu play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai.

Closing out the month are Eetha, a biopic about Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Anupam Kher returning in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

If you love variety, this lineup has something for everyone!