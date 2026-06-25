Pune murder case draws comparisons to 'Haseen Dillruba'
What's the story
The brutal murder of 26-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal in Pune has sent shockwaves across the nation. His fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), have been arrested for the crime. The incident took place on June 18 when Agarwal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort by Goyal and Chaudhary. The case is reminiscent of the Bollywood thriller Haseen Dillruba.
Film connection
This is what happened in 'Haseen Dillruba'
The plot of Agarwal's murder case bears a striking resemblance to the 2021 Netflix film Haseen Dillruba. In the movie, Taapsee Pannu's character conspires with her husband, played by Vikrant Massey, to kill her lover. Similarly, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly plotted Agarwal's death due to their secret relationship.
Case details
Police uncover crucial evidence leading to arrest of suspects
The case took a turn when police noticed suspicious CCTV footage of a hooded man following Agarwal and Goyal at Lohagad Fort. The man was later identified as Chaudhary. Further investigation revealed that Goyal had repeatedly pressured Agarwal to visit Lohagad Fort in the weeks leading up to his death, with multiple failed attempts to kill him before the fatal fall.
Motive
Family demands justice, fast-track trial
The police believe the motive behind Agarwal's murder was Goyal's alleged relationship with Chaudhary and her unwillingness to continue with her engagement. She reportedly feared eloping with him would bring shame to her family. Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, has demanded strict action against all involved and a fast-track trial, alleging that more people may have played a role in this conspiracy.