Bollywood film mirrors real-life crime

Pune murder case draws comparisons to 'Haseen Dillruba'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:27 pm Jun 25, 202605:27 pm

What's the story

The brutal murder of 26-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal in Pune has sent shockwaves across the nation. His fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), have been arrested for the crime. The incident took place on June 18 when Agarwal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort by Goyal and Chaudhary. The case is reminiscent of the Bollywood thriller Haseen Dillruba.