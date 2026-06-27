Rohit Shetty receives death threat, caller demands ₹20cr ransom: Report
What's the story
Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty received a death threat from an unidentified caller on Saturday morning, according to a report by NDTV. The caller allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹20cr, prompting the Mumbai Police to launch an investigation into the matter. The police are reportedly trying to ascertain if this threat is connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for targeting high-profile celebrities in recent years.
Investigation progress
Investigation launched into threatening call
Following the complaint, the Mumbai Police have reportedly initiated a probe to trace the origin of the alleged threatening call and identify those involved. They are also examining whether this threat is similar to previous extortion attempts on prominent figures in the entertainment industry. The authorities have not released an official statement so far.
Past attack
Threat received after shooting incident outside Shetty's residence
The alleged threat comes months after a shooting incident outside Shetty's residence, which was suspected to be linked to the Bishnoi gang. Five rounds were fired at Shetty's Juhu residence in February. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested 15 people in connection with this case. However, police have yet to officially confirm any link between these two incidents.
International link
International connections suspected in previous case
In the previous shooting incident, investigators reportedly found a financial trail leading outside India. The Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly suspects that the shooters were paid through bank transfers from Nepal, with money being deposited into their accounts via ATM cash transactions. They are now examining banking records and transaction details to identify who financed this operation and if this network is related to the latest threat. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty's next release is Golmaal 5.