Rohit Shetty receives death threat, caller demands ₹20cr ransom: Report

International link

International connections suspected in previous case

In the previous shooting incident, investigators reportedly found a financial trail leading outside India. The Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly suspects that the shooters were paid through bank transfers from Nepal, with money being deposited into their accounts via ATM cash transactions. They are now examining banking records and transaction details to identify who financed this operation and if this network is related to the latest threat. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty's next release is Golmaal 5.