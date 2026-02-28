Rohit Shetty house firing: Nepal funding link found in probe

The recent attack on filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, has revealed shocking international links. The Mumbai Police have found that the attackers received funds from an unidentified person into their bank accounts and withdrew cash from ATMs, reported IANS. This discovery suggests a larger conspiracy behind the attack. To trace this money trail, banks have been ordered to provide detailed account statements and transaction histories of those involved.

Ongoing probe Possible connection to 'Agra module' The investigation has also revealed potential funding routes linked to Nepal. Authorities are now looking into a possible connection to what is being called the "Agra module." The Mumbai Police have formed multiple special teams to expedite the investigation and identify the mastermind behind this attack, reported The Times of India.

Attack details Vehicle used in attack was sourced from Pune On January 31, five rounds of bullets were fired at Shetty's Juhu residence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation revealed that the vehicle used in this attack was sourced from Pune. The car belonged to a man from Pune who sold it to Aditya Gayki, one of the arrested accused, for ₹30,000 just days before the incident.

