Rohit Shetty house firing: Remand extended for 7 accused

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended the police remand of the suspected main shooter and six others involved in the Rohit Shetty house firing case. The extension was granted till March 4 as certain aspects of the crime, including reconnaissance of the spot, require a thorough investigation. The police had sought their custody for another 10 days citing pending recoveries related to weapons and further probe into the recce conducted by the accused, reported PTI.

Legal proceedings All accused were arrested from UP, Haryana The accused, including the shooter Deepak Sharma, were arrested on February 14 from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They were produced before a special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), Satyanarayan Navandar, at the end of their previous remand on Wednesday. Advocate Dilip Shukla, representing all the accused, opposed the police's demand for extending custody by 10 days but was overruled by Special Judge Navandar who noted that sufficient time is needed for investigation.

Incident details Incident linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-story building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet hit the glass of a gym inside the building. The incident is believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was claimed by Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and in the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

