Rohit Shetty house firing: Remand extended for 7 accused
What's the story
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended the police remand of the suspected main shooter and six others involved in the Rohit Shetty house firing case. The extension was granted till March 4 as certain aspects of the crime, including reconnaissance of the spot, require a thorough investigation. The police had sought their custody for another 10 days citing pending recoveries related to weapons and further probe into the recce conducted by the accused, reported PTI.
Legal proceedings
All accused were arrested from UP, Haryana
The accused, including the shooter Deepak Sharma, were arrested on February 14 from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They were produced before a special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), Satyanarayan Navandar, at the end of their previous remand on Wednesday. Advocate Dilip Shukla, representing all the accused, opposed the police's demand for extending custody by 10 days but was overruled by Special Judge Navandar who noted that sufficient time is needed for investigation.
Incident details
Incident linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang
At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-story building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet hit the glass of a gym inside the building. The incident is believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was claimed by Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and in the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.
Investigation progress
Police have made a total of 12 arrests
The Mumbai Police have made a total of 12 arrests in connection with the attack on Shetty's Juhu building. Of these, five are currently in judicial custody. The incident has raised concerns over celebrity security and gang-related violence in Mumbai. The police have also added new sections under the Arms Act as their investigation continues into this high-profile case.