Bollywood icon Dharmendra dies at 89
Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on Sunday, aged 89. He'd been dealing with health issues and was recently discharged from hospital.
Media backlash after funeral coverage
Dharmendra's passing has sparked criticism of the media for crossing boundaries during the family's grief.
Actor Arjun Bijlani and others called out paparazzi behavior at funerals, urging more respect and privacy.
A leaked video from Dharmendra's hospital room—showing him in a fragile state—upset many fans and industry voices, leading to fresh calls for stricter media guidelines.
Who was Dharmendra?
Born in 1935, Dharmendra starred in over 300 films across six decades—most famously as Veeru in Sholay (1975).
Nicknamed Bollywood's "He-Man," he won hearts with both action-packed roles and romantic leads, leaving a lasting mark on Indian cinema.