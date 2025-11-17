Is Rekha planning big-screen comeback?

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has revealed that the legendary Rekha (71) is keen on returning to the silver screen. Speaking to News18 Showsha, he said that she had asked him to recommend her name to directors he's working with. "She told me once, 'Hum log saath mein kab kaam karenge, Vijay?' She asked me about the films I'm doing and told me that I should recommend her name to my directors," Varma said.

Role revelation Rekha almost starred in 'Gustaakh Ishq' Varma also shared that Manish Malhotra, who is making his production debut with Gustaakh Ishq, wanted to cast Rekha for a small role. However, director Vibhu Puri decided against it due to the role's length. "In fact, for one of the roles in 'Gustaakh Ishq,' Manish wanted to call Rekha ji. Then Vibhu told him that it's too small a role for her," Varma said.

Role discussion 'Gustaakh Ishq' team felt Rekha deserved a bigger role The cameo role required Rekha to shoot for less than a day. However, the team felt that such a small role wouldn't do justice to her legacy in Hindi cinema. "It's a small but important and consequential role. The character leads Varma's character to Naseeruddin Shah's character," Puri explained.

Casting views Malhotra and Puri's thoughts on casting Rekha Malhotra said, "I was thinking along the lines of a friendly appearance. That way, we would've been able to see her onscreen. I'm sure she would've done it." Puri added, "MM kept insisting that we approach Rekha ji for that part. But then we thought that aadhe din ke kaam ke liye, we wouldn't want to call her. She deserves a bigger role."