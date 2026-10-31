Kajol, Raveena Tandon pay emotional tributes to Sanjay Gupta

Kajol shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, "Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family to get through this loss. Rest in peace."

Kohli also expressed shock over the news and remembered their association at an awards show. "Don't know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP," he wrote.

Tandon said she was "really, really saddened" by Gupta's untimely passing.