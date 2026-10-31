Kajol, Raveena Tandon pay emotional tributes to Sanjay Gupta
What's the story
The sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left the film industry in shock. Several celebrities, including actors Kajol and Raveena Tandon and filmmaker Kunal Kohli, have expressed their grief and paid heartfelt tributes on social media. Gupta passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 after suffering a head injury at his residence. The news was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Instagram.
Tributes
What did Kajol, Kohli, and Tandon say?
Kajol shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, "Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family to get through this loss. Rest in peace."
Kohli also expressed shock over the news and remembered their association at an awards show. "Don't know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP," he wrote.
Tandon said she was "really, really saddened" by Gupta's untimely passing.
Condolences
'He was my guru': Milap Zaveri heartbroken over Gupta's demise
Actor Sonu Sood also shared a heartfelt tribute.
He wrote on social media, "The memories of our time together on the sets will always stay close to my heart."
Director Milap Zaveri, who worked closely with Gupta, shared an emotional statement with Variety India.
He said, "He was my guru...my life. I was 21 when he gave me my first break. I am just too shocked. I met him 10 days ago and spoke to him five days ago."
More tributes
Resul Pookutty, Manoj Muntashir's tributes
Sound designer Resul Pookutty penned a poignant tribute.
"What terrible and shocking news...This is not a way to go. Twenty-five years of working together, and I am still not able to process this."
Meanwhile, lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla recalled working with Gupta on two films.
He penned, "We only worked together in two films, one of which was Kaabil. In the time we spent together, I learned that Sanjay was not just an outstanding filmmaker, but also an incredible friend."
Investigation
Police investigating circumstances surrounding his death
Gupta is believed to have fallen in his bathroom, with the incident coming to light early Saturday morning.
The Versova Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances. Police said they had found no evidence of foul play so far.
Legacy
More about Gupta's work and career
Gupta was known for his work in action and crime-based films.
His last directorial venture was The Miranda Brothers, released in 2024.
Before that, he directed Mumbai Saga (2021), starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
Gupta was quite active on social media, particularly on X, where he frequently shared his opinions on various issues concerning the film industry.
His last tweet was on October 21, when he shared an image of his daughter's giant Lego set.