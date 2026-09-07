Bollywood revives devotional films after 'Hanuman Ansh' enjoyed huge success
Entertainment
Bollywood is bringing back devotional films, thanks to the huge success of Hanuman Ansh.
Now, two new movies are on the way: Haare Ka Sahara Baba Khatu Shyam Hamara, inspired by Shri Khatu Shyam Ji and arriving in 2027, and Tera Sai, where Sanjay Mishra takes on the role of Sai Baba, set for release on February 5, 2027.
'Tera Sai' shot multilingual, Cinepolis release
Haare Ka Sahara Baba Khatu Shyam Hamara will explore faith and devotion tied to the famous Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Tera Sai is a multilingual film featuring Mishra alongside Sayaji Shinde and Avika Gor. It's already been shot and will release across India through Cinepolis India, which was also associated with Hanuman Ansh.
This trend shows Bollywood is betting big on stories rooted in spirituality.