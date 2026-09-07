Bollywood revives devotional films after 'Hanuman Ansh' enjoyed huge success

Haare Ka Sahara Baba Khatu Shyam Hamara will explore faith and devotion tied to the famous Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Tera Sai is a multilingual film featuring Mishra alongside Sayaji Shinde and Avika Gor. It's already been shot and will release across India through Cinepolis India, which was also associated with Hanuman Ansh.

This trend shows Bollywood is betting big on stories rooted in spirituality.