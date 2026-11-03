Bollywood singer Ali challenges magistrate's closure at Karnataka High Court
Bollywood singer Lucky Ali has taken his family's property dispute to the Karnataka High Court, saying the case was closed too soon.
He's challenging a magistrate's February 2026 decision that accepted a police report and ended the investigation into alleged forgery and illegal transfer of his family's land.
The high court has now issued a notice to look into Ali's plea.
Ali alleges 1989 signatures forged
Ali says he never got a fair shot to object before the case was closed, which doesn't sit right with him.
The heart of the issue? Signatures from his late father and stepmother on some 1989 documents may have been forged, leading to their land being transferred without proper checks.
He wants the court to dig deeper, arguing important details were missed in the first investigation.