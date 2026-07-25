Priyanka, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
What's the story
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid widespread student protests against the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for nearly a month, intensified after educator Sonam Wangchuk went on a 26-day hunger strike. Pradhan's resignation has since drawn reactions from across the country, including Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Armaan Malik.
Celebrity reactions
'You have proved that you can bring a regime down'
Chopra Jonas shared a post on Instagram with emojis of applause, celebration, and a red heart.
Malik tweeted, "Power of the youth."
Prakash Raj wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations, my Dear Cockroaches...Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth."
"You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees."
Actor Vijay Varma also posted a lyric from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: "Accha chalta hoon...duaaon mein yaad rakhna."
More reactions
Rahul Ravindran and Tillotama Shome react
Actor Tillotama Shome wrote on Instagram, "Most fortunate to witness this historic Revolution led by our youth. 'Youth is wasted on the young' can retire officially."
Telugu actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran wrote a long post on social media, saying, "It's no reason to celebrate. A person losing their job never is. But this is crucial."
He added that it was important for people in power to face consequences for lapses and inefficiencies.
Resignation details
Know more about protests
Pradhan's resignation came after nearly a month of protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators demanded accountability over alleged examination irregularities.
The movement gained traction after Wangchuk joined the protest and observed a 26-day hunger strike in support of the students.
On July 20, protesters marched from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament but were stopped by security personnel who used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.