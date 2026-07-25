Priyanka, Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Actor Tillotama Shome wrote on Instagram, "Most fortunate to witness this historic Revolution led by our youth. 'Youth is wasted on the young' can retire officially."

Telugu actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran wrote a long post on social media, saying, "It's no reason to celebrate. A person losing their job never is. But this is crucial."

He added that it was important for people in power to face consequences for lapses and inefficiencies.