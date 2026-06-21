Ranveer Singh earned a whopping ₹325cr from 'Dhurandhar'?

Earnings breakdown

Singh's profit-sharing deal leads to record earnings

Singh opted for a profit-sharing model instead of taking a flat fee for Dhurandhar. He even invested some money into the film when production costs rose, further increasing his share, per Hindustan Times. According to trade estimates, his earnings from theatrical revenue and other sources like digital, satellite, and music rights amount to ₹325 crore. Despite Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios taking the lion's share of profits, Singh's earnings remain the highest among the cast.