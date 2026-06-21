Ranveer Singh earned a whopping ₹325cr from 'Dhurandhar'?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh has reportedly become India's highest-paid actor after his blockbuster duology, Dhurandhar. The two action-thrillers, released in December 2025 and March 2026, grossed ₹3,200 crore worldwide and earned Singh a staggering ₹325 crore from profit-sharing. This amount surpasses the previous record held by South Indian superstar Rajinikanth, who had earned over ₹250 crore for his 2024 hit, Jailer.
Earnings breakdown
Singh's profit-sharing deal leads to record earnings
Singh opted for a profit-sharing model instead of taking a flat fee for Dhurandhar. He even invested some money into the film when production costs rose, further increasing his share, per Hindustan Times. According to trade estimates, his earnings from theatrical revenue and other sources like digital, satellite, and music rights amount to ₹325 crore. Despite Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios taking the lion's share of profits, Singh's earnings remain the highest among the cast.
Record-breaking paychecks
Previous record holders and their earnings
Before Singh, the record for the highest-paid actor in Bollywood was held by Shah Rukh Khan, who earned around ₹200 crore each for his 2023 blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. South Indian stars Allu Arjun and Prabhas also reportedly earned over ₹200 crore each from their recent hits Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, respectively. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have also held this record in the past.