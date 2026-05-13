Bollywood star Fernandez withdraws approver plea in ₹200cr case

ED says Fernandez received expensive gifts

The ED argued that letting Fernandez turn approver would downplay her alleged role under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They claim she received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, who's accused of running a massive extortion racket targeting big names, including the family of former Ranbaxy promoters.

Fernandez maintains she didn't know about the criminal origins of these gifts, but the investigation has been intense, with multiple rounds of questioning and some pretty sensational statements from Chandrashekhar himself.