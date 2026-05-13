Bollywood star Fernandez withdraws approver plea in ₹200cr case
Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has decided to withdraw her request to become an approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
She pulled back her application at Delhi's Patiala House Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pushed back, saying she benefited from crime proceeds.
ED says Fernandez received expensive gifts
The ED argued that letting Fernandez turn approver would downplay her alleged role under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
They claim she received expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar, who's accused of running a massive extortion racket targeting big names, including the family of former Ranbaxy promoters.
Fernandez maintains she didn't know about the criminal origins of these gifts, but the investigation has been intense, with multiple rounds of questioning and some pretty sensational statements from Chandrashekhar himself.