Bollywood star Khan leases Bandra West apartment in ₹1.17cr deal
Entertainment
Bollywood star Malaika Arora Khan has leased out her stylish Bandra West apartment for ₹3.1 lakh a month, locking in a three-year deal worth about ₹1.17 crore.
The agreement was officially registered this March.
Khan's lease registered March 2026
The lease was registered in March 2026, with a security deposit of ₹20 lakh and stamp duty just over ₹30,000.
Rent goes up by 5% each year, so it will reach ₹3.14 lakh by year three.
For context, Bandra West is one of Mumbai's most premium spots, where rents for big apartments like this usually hover around the same range.