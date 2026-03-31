Bollywood star Khan leases Bandra West apartment in ₹1.17cr deal

Khan's lease registered March 2026

The lease was registered in March 2026, with a security deposit of ₹20 lakh and stamp duty just over ₹30,000.

Rent goes up by 5% each year, so it will reach ₹3.14 lakh by year three.

For context, Bandra West is one of Mumbai's most premium spots, where rents for big apartments like this usually hover around the same range.