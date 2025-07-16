Next Article
Bollywood star Salman Khan offloads Mumbai apartment
Salman Khan just sold his apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for ₹5.35 crore. The sale, registered in July 2025, is part of his real estate transactions in the area he's long called home.
The flat sits in Shiv Asthan Heights, covers about 1,318 sq ft, and comes with three parking spots—definitely a perk in Mumbai.
Buyer paid ₹32L as stamp duty
Along with the hefty price tag, the buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹32 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000—just another reminder of how premium Mumbai real estate can get.
For Salman fans and property watchers alike, it's another notable transaction in one of the city's hottest neighborhoods.