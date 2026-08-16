SRK, Ajay, Tiger Shroff get show-cause notices over Vimal ad
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for their advertisement of Vimal Elaichi. The FDA alleges that the ad promotes Vimal Pan Masala, a product banned in the state. This action is part of a broader crackdown on gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine.
Details
Notices sent to actors and production house
The show-cause notices were sent to Devgn at his Juhu residence, Khan at Mannat in Bandra, and Shroff through his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP, reported The Indian Express.
The FDA has asked the actors to clarify their role in the advertisement, which it believes creates an association with the Vimal Pan Masala brand and could indirectly promote it.
Legal implications
Legal provisions invoked by FDA
The FDA has invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, which restricts misleading and deceptive food advertisements.
It has also cited Section 53 of the same act, which imposes a penalty of up to ₹10L for anyone "party to the publication" of a misleading food advertisement.
The actors' direct participation as endorsers will be examined under these provisions.
Enforcement
Action part of broader crackdown
The action against the actors comes as part of the Maharashtra FDA's intensified enforcement against various food-safety concerns, including the sale of junk food near schools and the manufacture and sale of banned gutkha and tobacco-containing pan masala.
The state has prohibited gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine since 2012 under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act.
Previous action
Regulatory scrutiny in 2018
The Vimal Elaichi campaign came under scrutiny in 2018 when the Directorate General of Health Services issued show-cause notices to Vishnu Pouch Packaging Pvt Ltd for allegedly indirectly advertising tobacco products by hiring an actor.
The company challenged the notices, stating that it was not manufacturing any tobacco product for the 'VIMAL' brand in the domestic market.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next lead King, while Devgn will headline Golmaal 5.
Shroff is working on Lag Jaa Gale.