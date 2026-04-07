Bollywood tries paid previews after 'Dhurandhar' success, 'Bhooth Bangla' follows
Bollywood is trying out paid previews (early, ticketed screenings) to build hype and boost box office numbers.
This trend took off after Dhurandhar: The Revenge pulled in buzz and a near 20-day run thanks to these sneak peeks.
Now, Bhooth Bangla is set to use the same approach starting April 16, hoping for similar results.
'Bhooth Bangla' bets previews despite risks
Paid previews are basically a film's first test with real audiences.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala points out that if early viewers like what they see, word spreads fast and opening weekend sales get a lift. But if the feedback isn't great, it can cool off excitement before the official release.
Bhooth Bangla's team is betting that these early screenings will help them stand out in a crowded movie calendar and draw more people in right from day one.