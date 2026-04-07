Bollywood tries paid previews after 'Dhurandhar' success, 'Bhooth Bangla' follows

'Bhooth Bangla' bets previews despite risks

Paid previews are basically a film's first test with real audiences.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala points out that if early viewers like what they see, word spreads fast and opening weekend sales get a lift. But if the feedback isn't great, it can cool off excitement before the official release.

Bhooth Bangla's team is betting that these early screenings will help them stand out in a crowded movie calendar and draw more people in right from day one.