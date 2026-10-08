Bollywood veteran Patekar dies after cardiac arrest at Goa home
Entertainment
Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar, 75, passed away early Thursday after a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa.
Around 2:30am he messaged a friend about feeling unwell, but help came a bit late since it was the middle of the night.
By 4am he was found sweating and losing consciousness.
Patekar remembered for 'Parinda' and 'Krantiveer'
He was taken to Manipal Hospital, but couldn't be revived and was declared dead by 5:30am. A postmortem is underway at Goa Medical College.
Known for powerful roles in films like Parinda and Krantiveer, Patekar won three National Awards and the Padma Shri in 2013, leaving behind a legacy that shaped Indian cinema for decades.