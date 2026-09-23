Bollywood women have more possibilities but not equality, Aman says
Entertainment
Zeenat Aman, a Bollywood icon since the 1970s, recently reflected on how women's roles in the industry have changed.
She appreciates that there are more opportunities now, but feels true equality is still out of reach.
As she put it, "I think women today have more possibilities, but I wouldn't confuse possibility with equality."
Aman credits streaming for Bollywood roles
Aman recalled how early Bollywood was mostly about men, with few strong roles for women.
She credits streaming platforms for shaking things up, finally giving space to complex female characters beyond just love interests.
Still, she points out that today's actresses face new challenges like constant social media scrutiny, but admires how they manage to stay true to themselves.