Bollywood's 'Ramayana' 1st to cross 50cr across 4 south markets
Ramayana just made Bollywood history: it's the first Hindi film to cross ₹50 crore in all four major South Indian markets: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
This happened within just 14 days of release, with Tamil Nadu being the final piece of the puzzle.
Trade website Sacnilk shared the big news.
'Ramayana' grossed 300cr by day 12
This is a huge moment for Bollywood, especially since cracking South Indian markets hasn't been easy before.
Ramayana even made waves in Kerala (a region usually dominated by local cinema) and pulled in over ₹300 crore across southern states by day 12.
Globally, it's racing toward ₹1,500 crore after only 13 days.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.