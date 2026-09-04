Boman Irani says 'Haiwaan' is not 'cut-paste' of 'Oppam'
What's the story
Veteran actor Boman Irani is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, an adaptation of the filmmaker's Malayalam movie, Oppam. In an interview with India Today, Irani revealed that he did not watch Oppam before starting work on the film. This was a deliberate decision by Priyadarshan to keep the cast away from the 2016 drama. "He refused to let us see it. None of us had watched it," Irani said.
Character development
Irani says 'Haiwaan' is quite different from 'Oppam'
Irani watched parts of Oppam later on his own and was convinced that Priyadarshan had taken an independent approach with Haiwaan.
"I did watch some of it later, without his permission, and, of course, it's completely different," he said.
He also didn't want to be influenced by the original performances while preparing for his role in Haiwaan.
"I didn't want to be influenced by it because I might have gone in that direction."
Director's approach
Priyadarshan doesn't cut-paste, believes in original storytelling: Irani
Irani also spoke highly of Priyadarshan's unique filmmaking style, which he believes is not dependent on copying successful elements from his previous films.
"What I understood, plain and simple, is that the man is not cut-pasting. He isn't thinking, 'That worked there, so it will work here.' I don't think he is depending on that."
"He likes the premise, the story, and the situation, and that is what excites him enough to make the film," he added.
Filmmaking process
How Priyadarshan's direction shapes an actor's performance
Irani also shared insights into how Priyadarshan's understanding of the camera can change an actor's approach.
"You may be rehearsing in your van or at home, but in this film, the characters are set up for their conflict. There is a lot of exposition and a lot of information," he explained.
"I can rehearse something 500 times the way I want to do it, but I go on the set, and he'll say... take a more casual approach."
Director's skill
Irani praises Priyadarshan's mastery of camera work
Irani also expressed his admiration for Priyadarshan's mastery of the camera and how he uses it, along with an actor's expressions and the surroundings, to shape a scene.
"The joy of working with Priyan sir is that he is a master at understanding the lens, the camera, the actor's face, the movement of the camera and using the ambience around him. What more can you ask for? You just enjoy the magic unfolding in front of your eyes."
Film role
Irani on Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan
Irani also spoke about his decision to join Haiwaan, saying it was an easy choice because of the opportunity to work with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
He praised Khan's performance as "wonderful" despite the challenges of playing a visually-challenged character.
"If you put yourself in Saif's shoes, playing a blind man is a territory where, with your eyes open, you have to imagine there is nothing in front of you," he said.
The film releases on September 11.