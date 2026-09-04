Boman Irani says 'Haiwaan' is not 'cut-paste' of 'Oppam'

Irani watched parts of Oppam later on his own and was convinced that Priyadarshan had taken an independent approach with Haiwaan.

"I did watch some of it later, without his permission, and, of course, it's completely different," he said.

He also didn't want to be influenced by the original performances while preparing for his role in Haiwaan.

"I didn't want to be influenced by it because I might have gone in that direction."