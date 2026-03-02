Sourav Ganguly biopic: Who will play the Bengali cricketer's parents?

The much-anticipated biopic on former Indian men's cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is set to go on floors soon. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, is currently finalizing its cast. Veteran actors Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao are in discussions for pivotal roles in the movie.

Casting details Who will Irani and Gajraj play? Recent reports state that Irani is being considered for the role of Ganguly's father, Chandi Ganguly. Meanwhile, Gajraj may play former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya. "Gajraj Rao delivered a remarkable performance in Maidaan, and the production house is keen to bring him on board," a source told ETimes. The film will be shot across Kolkata, London, and Mumbai over a 40-day schedule beginning on March 16.

Actor's prep Rao to visit Eden Gardens, Behala for prep Rao, known for his versatility, is likely to spend time in Behala, the locality where Ganguly grew up, and visit Eden Gardens. He will also visit the coaching center where Ganguly trained to understand the cricketer's on-and-off-field persona. The role of Snehasish Ganguly, Ganguly's elder brother and a former cricketer, is still being finalized.

Advertisement