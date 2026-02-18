Rajkummar's Ganguly biopic to be shot at Lord's, Eden Gardens

The much-awaited biopic on former Indian men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to go on floors in March. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Reportedly, the makers have chosen two of cricket's most iconic venues, Lord's Cricket Ground and Eden Gardens, as key locations for the shoot.

Location significance Why the iconic venues were chosen A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, "Makers have identified Lord's and Eden Gardens as key locations to authentically recreate defining chapters from Ganguly's cricket career." "Lord's, often referred to as the Mecca of Cricket, holds historic significance in Ganguly's journey and hence makers have decided to shoot at the real locations."

Production details Permissions are being worked out: Source The source further revealed that Motwane and Ranjan are committed to making the biopic a grand affair. "Shooting at the real locations was always part of the vision. Permissions are being worked out, and the team plans to begin filming in March at various locations like Kolkata, Mumbai, and London."

