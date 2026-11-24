Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert receives bomb threat
What's the story
Ahead of his scheduled concert in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 29, singer Diljit Dosanjh has received a bomb threat. The Dharwad Police Commissioner was sent an email threatening an IED blast at the NICE Road ground in Madavara, where the event will take place, reported India Today. The email reportedly carries the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad." His Indore concert had also received similar threats.
Investigation underway
Police are investigating the matter
The email sender has also advised concertgoers against bringing children to the venue, answering iPhones, or using the metro for transportation.
The police are currently investigating the threat to determine its authenticity and identify the sender.
As of now, there are no reports of any changes being made to the concert schedule in light of this development.
Tour details
Dosanjh's ongoing India tour
The Bengaluru concert is part of Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026, which kicked off on October 30.
He has been to Delhi, Indore, and Ahmedabad so far.
He'll now make his way to Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.
His previous tours include the Dil-Luminati tour that took him to venues across India and beyond.