Bombay HC allows 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' release
The Bombay High Court has decided not to pause the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, and others.
Puja Entertainment tried to block the film, claiming two songs from Biwi No 1 were used without permission, but the judge said there wasn't enough reason to stop it right now.
Puja Entertainment seeks 400cr over songs
Puja Entertainment is demanding ₹400 crore in damages and wants the film pulled over those songs.
There's been a lot of back-and-forth in different courts, at one point, even the Supreme Court got involved and stayed an earlier order that paused things.
Meanwhile, Tips, the music rights holder, argued that Puja's conduct amounted to forum shopping and there was no explanation for the delay.
The next court date is set for June 8, so this legal battle isn't over yet.