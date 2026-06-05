Bombay HC allows 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' release

Puja Entertainment seeks 400cr over songs

Puja Entertainment is demanding ₹400 crore in damages and wants the film pulled over those songs.

There's been a lot of back-and-forth in different courts, at one point, even the Supreme Court got involved and stayed an earlier order that paused things.

Meanwhile, Tips, the music rights holder, argued that Puja's conduct amounted to forum shopping and there was no explanation for the delay.

The next court date is set for June 8, so this legal battle isn't over yet.