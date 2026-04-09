Bombay HC gives relief to 'Dhurandhar' director in plagiarism row

The Bombay High Court recently granted interim relief to filmmaker Aditya Dhar by restraining director Santosh Kumar from making any further public statements about Dhurandhar: The Revenge that could harm Dhar's reputation. Justice Arif Doctor passed the order on Wednesday after hearing submissions on behalf of Dhar. The court also directed Kumar to refrain from making or repeating any statements against Dhar or his film until the matter is heard again.

Allegations The controversy surrounding 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' The dispute started soon after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. Kumar alleged at a press conference that the film's story was copied from his script, which he said he had registered with the Screenwriters Association in 2023. He added that the script, titled D Saheb, had been pitched to multiple production houses before Dhar allegedly used it for his film.

Legal action Legal action taken by Dhar against Kumar In response to these allegations, Dhar approached the court, claiming that the accusations were baseless and had harmed his professional reputation. His legal team argued that Kumar's statements from the press conference were widely circulated online through videos and social media posts, amplifying their impact. The court was also informed that Dhar had already issued a legal notice to Kumar, asking him to refrain from making unverified allegations. However, Kumar neither replied nor appeared before the court during the hearing.

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