Bombay High Court acquits Singh in Banerjee death case
Rahul Raj Singh has been acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the case linked to TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee's death.
Banerjee, known for Balika Vadhu, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment back in 2016. Her mother had accused Singh, who was her former boyfriend then, of abetment.
The court noted that a recorded call showed Singh actually tried to stop her from taking this step.
Singh discharged after revision plea
This verdict reverses an earlier decision that refused to drop charges against Singh. Even though there was no suicide note, Banerjee's mother alleged harassment and pushed for a case.
Singh's lawyers argued he did his best to help Pratyusha and pointed out that witness statements alone weren't enough proof.
After years of legal back-and-forth, the Bombay High Court allowed Singh's revision plea and discharged him from the case.