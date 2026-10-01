Bombay High Court acquits Singh in Banerjee death case

Rahul Raj Singh has been acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the case linked to TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee's death.

Banerjee, known for Balika Vadhu, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment back in 2016. Her mother had accused Singh, who was her former boyfriend then, of abetment.

The court noted that a recorded call showed Singh actually tried to stop her from taking this step.