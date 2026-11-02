Bombay High Court blocks 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' piracy
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has put interim copyright protection in place for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, stopping any illegal recording or sharing of the film before its November 5 release.
ISPs and social media platforms have been told to quickly remove pirated content if notified.
Godpower Media seeks takedowns after leaks
The film's team at Godpower Media went to court after their trailers were surreptitiously recorded and disseminated on digital networks.
The order targets these unknown offenders (nicknamed "John Does") who were leaking footage online.
Google and other platforms have promised to help by taking down any links that break the rules.
Further updates from the court are expected in December.