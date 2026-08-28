Bombay High Court calls Mumbai Police probe into Salian 'futile'
The Bombay High Court has called the Mumbai Police's investigation into Disha Salian's 2020 death "futile," and questioned if it was even legal.
Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died after falling from a building in Malad.
While police first said it was suicide, her father later claimed there was more to the story, alleging gang rape and murder.
Court criticizes late reopening, evidence gaps
The court also took issue with the police reopening the case nearly three years after closing it, asking if they had any real legal grounds to do so.
Key evidence like no direct CCTV footage covering the precise location from where Disha Salian allegedly fell was missing, and witness statements didn't add up, especially about whether a door was locked.
Plus, only one doctor did Salian's postmortem instead of two as required by state rules.
The court hinted that a proper criminal investigation might finally give her family some answers.