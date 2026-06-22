Bombay High Court cancels Menschlich's Duphachrit trademark over Dupha medicines Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Bombay High Court has scrapped the Duphachrit trademark from Menschlich Healthcare, saying it's way too similar to Abbott's well-known Dupha medicines.

The court felt Menschlich was trying to piggyback off Abbott's reputation, and Justice Arif Doctor called their move dishonest.

Since both names could easily confuse buyers, Duphachrit is now officially removed from the Class 5 trademark list.