Bombay High Court cancels Menschlich's Duphachrit trademark over Dupha medicines
Entertainment
Bombay High Court has scrapped the Duphachrit trademark from Menschlich Healthcare, saying it's way too similar to Abbott's well-known Dupha medicines.
The court felt Menschlich was trying to piggyback off Abbott's reputation, and Justice Arif Doctor called their move dishonest.
Since both names could easily confuse buyers, Duphachrit is now officially removed from the Class 5 trademark list.
Court rejects Menschlich's shortcut argument
Menschlich argued that Abbott didn't have a separate trademark just for Dupha, but the court wasn't convinced.
It pointed out that Abbott's registrations in India date to 1951, with brands like Duphaston and Duphalac, so Menschlich's attempt looked like an obvious shortcut to grab attention in a crowded market.