Bombay High Court clears Raghunath Rajaram Yemul of black magic
Entertainment
Raghunath Rajaram Yemul, known as Guruji, has been cleared by the Bombay High Court of charges under the Black Magic Act.
The case started in 2021 when a Pune businessman's daughter-in-law accused her husband's family of dowry harassment and claimed Guruji described her as possessing "negative energy," telling her husband to stay away.
Justice Shivkumar Dige deems witness hearsay
Justice Shivkumar Dige dropped all charges, pointing out that Guruji wasn't named in the original police report and was only mentioned later.
One witness statement came months after the complaint and was considered hearsay, with no solid proof linking him to any banned practices.
Defense lawyers say this decision highlights how important real evidence is in criminal cases.